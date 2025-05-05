CF Capital LLC Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

CF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. MidCap Financial Investment makes up approximately 3.0% of CF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CF Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of MidCap Financial Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIC opened at $12.05 on Monday. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.13.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.28 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

