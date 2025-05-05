Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE) CEO Buys $25,298.00 in Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,721,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,597.27. The trade was a 1.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eastside Distilling Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNE opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.60. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

