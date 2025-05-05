Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE) CEO Buys $25,298.00 in Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,721,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,597.27. The trade was a 1.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Eastside Distilling Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLNE opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.60. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $29.80.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eastside Distilling
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.