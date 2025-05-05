Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 401 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $95.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average is $101.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288 shares in the company, valued at $26,737.92. The trade was a 95.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. This represents a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,848 shares of company stock valued at $22,470,124. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

