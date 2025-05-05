Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2,765,692.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 691,423 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genius Sports by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 491,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 176,845 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Genius Sports by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 520,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Up 2.2 %

GENI opened at $11.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GENI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price target on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GENI

Genius Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.