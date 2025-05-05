Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 355 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,391 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,346,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,773,000 after acquiring an additional 122,531 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,252,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,037,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,980 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $111.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.37. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

