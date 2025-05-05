Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 12,107 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,521 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Popular by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,782 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $99.61 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Popular’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.