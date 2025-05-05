Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 15,510 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after acquiring an additional 784,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after buying an additional 548,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,030,000 after acquiring an additional 718,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $84.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.40.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 88.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.72.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

