McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,737 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $19,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.2 %

MKC stock opened at $76.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

