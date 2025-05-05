Lido Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,159,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,431 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,871,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,519 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,906,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,745,000 after buying an additional 1,577,519 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $29.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

