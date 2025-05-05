Lido Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,628,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,648,000 after buying an additional 704,460 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 534,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,663,000 after purchasing an additional 506,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MLM opened at $536.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.06.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Michael J. Petro acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

