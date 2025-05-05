AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,499,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,152,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,642,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,324,000 after purchasing an additional 935,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,500,000 after purchasing an additional 828,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,130,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,527,000 after purchasing an additional 639,402 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $212.20 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

