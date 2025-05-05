Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Position Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $24.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

