Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,020 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $222.37 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

