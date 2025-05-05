AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 28,445 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $70.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

