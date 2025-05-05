Lido Advisors LLC Buys 2,042 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,177,000 after purchasing an additional 54,337 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $10,219,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $539,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,697.94. This represents a 44.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713 in the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URBN stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on URBN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

