Caxton Associates LP Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,075 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.08% of RingCentral as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $3,819,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,513,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,050,000 after buying an additional 142,538 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 39,002 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 313,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,845.60. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $3,528,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,774.40. This trade represents a 21.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

