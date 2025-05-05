Caxton Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

SPB stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.