First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Purchased by Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,849,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. First Advantage accounts for about 4.5% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $34,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,350,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in First Advantage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,223,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,574,000 after purchasing an additional 286,456 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in First Advantage by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,227,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,485,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after buying an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FA shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

First Advantage Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FA opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

