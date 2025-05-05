Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 228,235 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 228,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.18% of Viasat at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 850.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $9.38 on Monday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,158,006. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

