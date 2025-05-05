Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Invests $130.69 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,265,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VONG stock opened at $96.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

