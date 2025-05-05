Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Position Lessened by Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Cat Rock Capital Management LP reduced its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861,569 shares during the period. Docebo comprises approximately 6.4% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned 3.62% of Docebo worth $49,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 412,403 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,163,000. TFJ Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,138,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 92,327 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.67 million, a PE ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.59. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $53.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

