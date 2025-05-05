Caxton Associates LP Takes $1.83 Million Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 45,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,744,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,606,000 after purchasing an additional 394,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $14,432,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $11,286,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 285,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 258,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $7,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sphere Entertainment

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SPHR opened at $28.01 on Monday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

SPHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price objective on Sphere Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Sphere Entertainment Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

