Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 239.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,753 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FOX by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 0.5 %

FOX stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FOX from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.65.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

