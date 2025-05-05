Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,472,158 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,472,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $156,142,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Walt Disney as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,345,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $372,565,000 after purchasing an additional 81,754 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Prescient Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $92.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.12.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

