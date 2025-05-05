CF Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

CF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 105,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.56%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

