Caxton Associates LP Purchases 9,855 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Kellanova comprises 0.7% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $20,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $9,424,451.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,076,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,301,337. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,801,886 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

