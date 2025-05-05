51,038 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,808.40. This represents a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 22,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,733,915.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,061.02. This trade represents a 41.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $3,901,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

