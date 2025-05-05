Caxton Associates LP Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 241,376 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.1% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 183,011 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

