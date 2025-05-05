Chai Trust Co. LLC Buys 18,367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 774,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $53.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

