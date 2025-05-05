Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Caxton Corp

Caxton Corp reduced its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,015,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098,191 shares during the period. Xeris Biopharma comprises 41.1% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

In other news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,559.30. This represents a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

