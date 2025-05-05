Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.07% of First Solar worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 665.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 49,074 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 41,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,901 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.87.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $130.54 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

