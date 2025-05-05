CF Capital LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

CF Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MVF opened at $6.88 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

