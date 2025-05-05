Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 1,385 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,177,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,047,000 after purchasing an additional 674,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after buying an additional 651,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after buying an additional 432,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,095,000 after acquiring an additional 430,498 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total value of $248,810.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $300,219.71. This trade represents a 45.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,923. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.11.

ROK stock opened at $253.48 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $308.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

