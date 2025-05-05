Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $37.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

