Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 860 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $204.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.90.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

