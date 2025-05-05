Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,979 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of Core & Main worth $89,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $2,118,292.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,977.60. The trade was a 91.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,224.80. This trade represents a 60.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,045 shares of company stock worth $5,045,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $53.85 on Monday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNM

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.