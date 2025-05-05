Head to Head Survey: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) and Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Lexeo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen -532.51% -154.75% -90.79% Lexeo Therapeutics N/A -57.66% -48.18%

Volatility & Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexeo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

10.3% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ocugen and Lexeo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lexeo Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17

Ocugen currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 727.89%. Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 378.45%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Lexeo Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and Lexeo Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $4.06 million 55.09 -$63.08 million ($0.19) -4.03 Lexeo Therapeutics $650,000.00 236.98 -$66.39 million ($3.08) -1.51

Ocugen has higher revenue and earnings than Lexeo Therapeutics. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexeo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lexeo Therapeutics beats Ocugen on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease. It is also involved in the development of OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet age-related macular degeneration; and NeoCart, an autologous chondrocyte-derived neocartilage, currently under Phase 3 studies indicated for the repair of knee cartilage injuries in adult. In addition, the company is developing OCU500, a COVID-19 vaccine; OCU510, a seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccine; and OCU520, a combination quadrivalent seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccine. It has collaboration agreements with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early clinical studies for the OCU500 program; and a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for manufacturing its modifier gene therapy pipeline product candidates. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene. It also develops LX1001, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1020, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1021 for the treatment of APOE4 homozygotes; and LX1004 for the treatment of CLN2 Batten disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

