Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.35 million, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $66.05.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

In other news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 36,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 629.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

