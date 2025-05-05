Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 815,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LILA

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.