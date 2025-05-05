Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Wildpack Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WLDPF opened at C$0.00 on Monday. Wildpack Beverage has a fifty-two week low of C$0.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04.
Wildpack Beverage Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wildpack Beverage
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Wildpack Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildpack Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.