Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wildpack Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDPF opened at C$0.00 on Monday. Wildpack Beverage has a fifty-two week low of C$0.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04.

Wildpack Beverage Company Profile

Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in filling, decorating, and brokering of aluminum cans in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Filling, Decorating, Brokering, and Corporate segments. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging products, such as brite cans, can ends, printed cans, paktech carriers, and case trays; and private label packaging services.

