Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UK stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Ucommune International has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

