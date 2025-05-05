Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Ucommune International Price Performance
UK stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Ucommune International has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.60.
Ucommune International Company Profile
