Driven Brands (DRVN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Driven Brands to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter. Driven Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $564.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Driven Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

DRVN opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. Benchmark started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

