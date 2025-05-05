KBR (KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.710-3.950 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KBR opened at $52.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. KBR has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

