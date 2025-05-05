Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 14.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

NASDAQ XELB opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

