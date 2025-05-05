Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Insider Acquires £61,850.24 in Stock

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) insider Asmita Dubey acquired 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £61,850.24 ($82,073.04).

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 385.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 379.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 319.84 ($4.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 417.70 ($5.54).

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 15.80 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 19.5033282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.46%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Haleon from GBX 456 ($6.05) to GBX 457 ($6.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s portfolio spans five global categories including Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health and Digestive Health and other.

Featured Stories

