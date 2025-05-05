Mark Butcher Purchases 6,000 Shares of Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG) Stock

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIGGet Free Report) insider Mark Butcher acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,477.71).

Zigup Stock Up 0.2 %

ZIG stock opened at GBX 319 ($4.23) on Monday. Zigup Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 264 ($3.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 445 ($5.90). The company has a market cap of £709.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 300.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 321.28.

About Zigup

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

