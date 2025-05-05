Mark Butcher Purchases 6,000 Shares of Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG) Stock

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Butcher acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,477.71).
Zigup Stock Up 0.2 %
ZIG stock opened at GBX 319 ($4.23) on Monday. Zigup Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 264 ($3.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 445 ($5.90). The company has a market cap of £709.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 300.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 321.28.
About Zigup
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zigup
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Zigup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zigup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.