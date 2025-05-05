IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

