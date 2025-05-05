IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
