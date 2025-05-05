Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 5th, 2025

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Compass Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Anderman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,340. The trade was a 2,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 940,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 545,767 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $261.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.