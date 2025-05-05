Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Grows By 23.5%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ECVT opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $774.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.43 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,476,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecovyst by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 868,397 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,514,000 after buying an additional 67,338 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 2,742,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after buying an additional 840,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,401,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 557,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

