GSR III Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GSRTU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

May 5th, 2025

GSR III Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GSRTUGet Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 6th. GSR III Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

GSR III Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GSRTU stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. GSR III Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.59.

About GSR III Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

