GSR III Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GSRTU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

GSR III Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GSRTU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 6th. GSR III Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
GSR III Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of GSRTU stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. GSR III Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.59.
About GSR III Acquisition
