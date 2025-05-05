GSR III Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GSRTU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

GSR III Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GSRTU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 6th. GSR III Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

GSR III Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GSRTU stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. GSR III Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.59.

Get GSR III Acquisition alerts:

About GSR III Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Receive News & Ratings for GSR III Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR III Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.